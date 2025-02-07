Valencia coach Corberan on Barcelona thrashing: This club and fans deserve much more

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan admits the fans deserve better after their Copa del Rey thrashing by Barcelona.

Barca hammered Valencia 5-0 on Thursday night.

Corberan said afterwards: “You can’t compete in football without defensive solidity.

“I feel sorry for the fans for having given them so little after having received so much. I think we were not up to par, this club and the fans deserve much more.

“We have to mobilise the fans. We have to show them that their suffering is completely shared. The players are deeply affected because it is not the image we want to give. This can only make us even more upset, these fans do not deserve to see what we did on the pitch today.

“We didn’t manage the first few minutes of the match. And that made the team lean too quickly in Barcelona’s favour. We didn’t play the long game, or the tough game we wanted to. Playing it short hurt us and now we have to get back on our feet quickly to keep competing.”

On the home support, : “Mestalla is without a doubt a positive aspect and any comment from the fans is legitimate. We want to change the support that the fans want to give us. Everything starts with the team.

"Our responsibility is to show them that we care a lot about them and that losing like this means a lot to us.”