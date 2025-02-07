Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona hat-trick ace Torres pays tribute to DANA victims
Ferran Torres had a message for the public during his hat-trick in Barcelona's Copa del Rey win at Valencia.

Barca thumped Valencia 5-0 on Thursday night at the Mestalla, with Torres' treble dominating the scoresheet.

After scoring his first goal, Torres lifted his shirt to show a message, "Let's not forget Valencia".

Torres, a Valencian, was referring to the victims of storm DANA, with the recovery in the region still ongoing.

The forward took part in the clean-up in the early stages of the storm's aftermath.

