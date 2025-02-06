Real Sociedad get revenge over rivals Osasuna to keep Copa del Rey dream alive

Ander Barrenetxea of Real Sociedad celebrates with teammate Mikel Oyarzabal after their team's first goal

Real Sociedad advanced to the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a comfortable 2-0 victory over CA Osasuna, whose four-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

These two Basque footballing giants were meeting again just four days after Los Rojillos prevailed with a 2-1 victory on Sunday, and the visitors started brightly here too, with early chances for Ante Budimir and Aimar Oroz.

However, Imanol Alguacil’s side struck first in a move instigated by Alex Remiro’s long punt forward.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Aritz Elustondo linked up sublimely, as the latter expertly weaved his way through the Osasuna defence before firing a left-footed strike beyond Sergio Herrera.

Brais Mendez then doubled La Real's advantage after Herrera's short clearance was intercepted and allowed Oyarzabal to lay the ball on a plate for the midfielder.

The visitors’ bright start was now a distant memory, and a chastening evening got worse for Vicente Moreno’s side when Alejandro Catena's yellow card was rightly upgraded to a red following a kung-fu kick at Mendez.

Budimir was not far away from halving the deficit as half-time approached, with his speculative long-range volley flashing just wide of the post.

Moreno’s men needed inspiration from somewhere, but it was the hosts who looked more likely to score next.

Nayef Aguerd narrowly failed to connect with a Takefusa Kubo corner, shortly before Herrera was called into action and saved a Mendez effort.

Budimir was Osasuna’s brightest spark going forward, but Remiro comfortably held the Croatian’s header from Bryan Zaragoza’s cross.

Alguacil’s team were seemingly content to retain the ball without needing to force the issue of finding a third goal, while Osasuna lacked the cutting edge to set up the grandstand finish which they craved.

Ultimately, the San Sebastian outfit had done enough in the first half to claim only a second win from their last six games, sealing their place in the last four.

Meanwhile, Osasuna’s dreams of winning a first-ever Cope del Rey will have to wait at least another year following this largely lacklustre display after a promising start.