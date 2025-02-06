Real Madrid matchwinner Gonzalo: Happiest day of my career

Gonzalo Garcia was floating after proving Real Madrid's matchwinner at Copa del Rey opponents Leganes.

Gonzalo struck in injury-time as Real Madrid won the quarterfinal 3-2.

He later said, “I'm very happy, nervous and with many emotions. It's been a dream since I was a child and since I joined the youth academy. I'm delighted to have scored the goal that got us through to the semi-finals.

“The game was tight and I knew there were going to be set pieces or corners. That's why I had to be in the box to get on the end of the ball. I spoke to Brahim and told him to put it in when he was on the byline. He told me to be there. He played in the perfect cross and I managed to score.

“It's the happiest day of my career, along with my debut. Today is even better because of the significance of the goal and because of everything I've been working for this year. I'm delighted for the coaching staff and the players.”