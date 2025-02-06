Leganes coach Borja: Late Real Madrid winner a shame

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez was left frustrated after their Copa del Rey defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Leganes were beaten 3-2, with Gonzalo Garcia scoring an injury-time winner for Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Borja said: “It was a very competitive match and we had our chances. It's a shame that they scored at the end. They are great players and in the end they scored against us.

“The assessment of the competition is very positive. We did what we deserved to continue playing. And I am happy with how the team is doing in LaLiga and in this Cup.”

On two-goal Juan Cruz, he added: “Juan is in the forward position and he faces up very well and has found spaces. His versatility will improve him, just as Altimira did by changing positions during the match.”