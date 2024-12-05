Girona coach Michel slams players' attitude after Copa shock at Logrones

Girona coach Michel admits their Copa del Rey shock defeat at Logrones is a "tough blow".

With scores locked at 0-0 after extra-time, Logrones won the penalty shootout 4-3, with Michel questioning his players' attitude afterwards.

“When you are relaxed, these things can happen to you. In matches, the difference in divisions is not seen and we did not know how to generate any chances,” said Míchel.

Girona did not take advantage of the fact that Logroñés played most of the extra-time with ten players and with Pol Arnau, a defender, in goal due to Kike Royo's injury.

“It was not noticeable that we were playing with an extra man. We did not know how to sink them. This format is made so that things like those that have happened to us can happen,” said Míchel, who could not, nor did he want to, hide the fact that this elimination “hurts.

"We did not do things to deserve to be in the next round. It is a hard blow and now we have to analyse what happened. We did not give our best version.”

Michel continued: "We did not test Pol Arnau too much either. We did not know how to control the ball playing with one more, nothing was noticeable. It was all pointless shots from outside the area. When an opponent is at 200%, with their fans cheering, you have to be focused and we were not."