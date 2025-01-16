Getafe coach Bordalas relieved with Copa win at Pontevedra

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was left relieved after their 1-0 win at Copa del Rey opponents Pontevedra.

Alvaro Rodriguez struck the winner for Getafe before being sent off before halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bordalas later congratulated Pontevedra for the way they pushed them on Wednesday night.

Pontevedra:

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Pontevedra for the great season they are having, for their great participation in the Copa del Rey. For the fans, their club, it has been a wonderful atmosphere.”

Álvaro's sending off:

“I can't say, I haven't seen the replay, it was a shame, the script of the match was clear, playing in the opponent's half, we got ahead early, we were in control and that sending off had to be an exercise in survival in the second half that the team interpreted very well. Mission accomplished. Álvaro is a good lad, he is in the process of adapting, this will serve as a learning experience for him.”

Getafe - Leganés in the quarter-finals:

“Now we are happy because we have to value what the team has done despite the difficulties we are having. Being in the quarter-finals since the 18-19 is very nice and we have to value it. It doesn't matter to us, the important thing was today, not without difficulties because we knew it was a difficult field. They have eliminated Mallorca, Villarreal and Levante. Whoever we get will not matter to us.”

Second-half of the team:

“Above all, what we have to correct is that we have made life difficult for ourselves with the expulsions, especially with the first one. We could have paid a very high price for it. The players are young, they are adapting and it has to be part of that learning process. They are young and they make these mistakes. But apart from that, we have to value the team's work.”

Pasarón's complaints about time-wasting:

“I have nothing to say to the fans, I have nothing to say about it. I'm just talking about what the game was like. It's all part of football.”