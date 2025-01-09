Real Mallorca fullback Raíllo: It should be normal if Vini Jr fouled more than others

Real Mallorca fullback Antonio Raíllo was peppered with questions about his rivalry with Vinicius Jr ahead of tonight's clash with Real Madrid.

Mallorca meet Real Madrid in the Supercopa semifinal in Saudi Arabia, with Vinicius at the centre of the tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raillo is one of the great rivals of the Brazilian and spoke to the press yesterday.

Cup blow:

“We are professionals and we have to look forward after what happened in Pontevedra. The match against Real Madrid is very important. We have to understand that it is a setback that should not spoil the season we are having. Being here is a reward.”

Where the game is going:

“We have to be a united team, but also have that extra bit of time to be able to slow down and do damage going forward. Last year, perhaps, that was something we lacked and this year we are knowing how to find spaces and we are loading up the area more. I think that is the script to follow, the mirror to look at. We will try to play the game of the first round in LaLiga.”

A prize for everyone:

“The Pontevedra defeat hurts, but now we have to think about Madrid. This is a prize for the people who truly love Mallorca. The best thing I take away from all these years is how the membership has grown. Before there were 7,000 of us and now there are 22,000. The worst thing is that people can't come here to enjoy themselves.”

Mallorca's low attendance:

“Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are very big. Mallorca is a drop in the ocean in comparison. We have to be strong, in the end the people from outside the stands don't play.”

Vinicius' two-match Liga ban:

“The sanctions don't depend on us, we didn't know how many games he would be given after what happened against Valencia. The manager was clear about it. He prepared the match as if Vinicius were playing. It doesn't affect the preparation. Who would I take off? Everyone... because any of his players would be welcome in our team.”

Fair distribution of income:

“It is not up to me, it is up to the Federation and the clubs. We are here to play, which is what we like and what we do. We leave the rest to others.”

The form of Abdón:

“I think Abdón is doing very well. That Cup final that he didn’t play hurt us all. There is a lot of history behind not having played. I had to tell the manager that if I took him off there were two players who would ask to be substituted. I did what I had to say, warning Aguirre. I told him later and I am the one who was most hurt, but we had to look at the collective. I don’t consider him a teammate but a friend.”

Vinicius:

“It doesn’t matter what we say, in the end you want to take it out of context and create controversy, that’s why we prefer not to get into it. Not answering this question is the best remedy for that.”

Mallorca's keys:

“Mallorca's strength is its unity, its family-like unity. If we've used anything, it's the word 'family'. We are that in everything, players, club and employees. We have personal interaction and we know each other perfectly. This is our strength. This team is good as a whole. I haven't prepared any talks, I haven't thought about it. But when the match comes, few words can be said because we fight to play this type of match. My teammates will be motivated.”

More on Vinicius:

“He is a player who always tries to dribble and get past his opponent. It is normal that he receives more fouls and that the defenders are the bad ones. But I prefer not to talk about it because I don't want to generate controversy that has been going on for four years and that benefits no one.”