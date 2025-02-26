Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa

Barcelona midfielder Pedri laments Atletico Madrid fight-back: We threw it away

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Pedri laments Atletico Madrid fight-back: We threw it away
Barcelona midfielder Pedri laments Atletico Madrid fight-back: We threw it away LaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Pedri admitted frustration after their 4-4 Copa del Rey thriller against Atletico Madrid.

Barca were 4-2 up in the first-leg of the Copa semi, only for Atletico to fight back for the 4-4 draw at Montjuic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pedri said afterwards: "It's true that it's not the worst result, but when you're 4-2 down, it's difficult to get a draw. It's already happened to us in the League, where we threw it away in the final minutes and we're doing it again.

"We have to learn from these things, especially having the ball, not throwing the line so much, for example. These are things we have to learn, but there's still the return leg to go and we'll go for it."

On going to the Metropolitano for the second-leg, Pedri also said: "It's clear that we're going to go for it. When we're doing well, we're very difficult to beat. The return leg will be difficult because Atlético always puts pressure on, especially at home."

Mentions
Copa del ReyLaLigaPedriAtl. MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid come back to draw incredible eight-goal Copa thriller with Barcelona
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa
Barcelona coach Flick ready for Atletico Madrid; reflects on 60th birthday; wants ref protection