Barcelona matchwinner Torres: Real Madrid final will be emotional
LaLiga
Ferran Torres was proud to prove Barcelona's matchwinner at Atletico Madrid last night.

Torres struck as Barca won the second-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal 1-0 to reach the final 5-4 on aggregate.

"It was a real battle, a final was at stake. We did everything to win and we did it. My goal? It is the result of perseverance, work and belief," said Torres afterwards.

The win sets up a final against Real Madrid.

And Torres also told Barca One: "There are no favourites in a final. It's a one-off match, we'll give it our all and, with the support of the fans, we're sure we can do it.

"It's not every day that you reach a final, but now we have to focus on recovering. Playing in a final is always special, but doing it against Real Madrid will be incredibly emotional."

Copa del Rey
