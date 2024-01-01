Martinez accepts international suspension after controversial celebration

Aston Villa and Argentina shot stopper Emi Martinez has responded to his international suspension.

The Midlands club will be pleased that Martinez will get some rest during the upcoming international break.

However, the keeper took the time to publicly apologize to Argentina fans for the conduct that led to his suspension.

Martinez held up a replica Copa America trophy against his crotch in post-match celebrations after a recent win over Chile.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “I accept the punishment of the @fifa and apologize if I offended anyone, the moment of celebration is to make many guys smile and not disrespect anyone.

“I will support my friends on this FIFA date with the pain of not being able to be there.

“It was never my intention to disrespect anyone, nor did I understand that a gesture well received by the people was offensive, but I will try not to offend anyone more and just focus on winning titles with Argentina and Aston Villa.”

The Argentine FA stated: “It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee.”