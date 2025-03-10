Romero delivers brutal snub to Tottenham fitness staff
Romero credited Argentina's physios after the clash in London for getting back onto the pitch yesterday. The defender had been missing since December due to a thigh injury.
In a social media post, Romero thanked his national team support team - while failing to mention anyone connected to Spurs.
“Grateful to the physios at @Argentina for pulling me out of a bad moment and getting me back on the field where I’m so happy,” Romero wrote on social media.
“Thanks to everyone for the constant support.”
“After a tough period full of things that happened in between, I’m back with the group and happy to be able to help the team,” Romero added. “There’s surely a lot to fix and work on, but we’re together and eager to turn this situation around. See you on Thursday, we’ll come back stronger than ever, all together @SpursOfficial”.