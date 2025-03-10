Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has taken at the club's fitness staff after his playing return for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Romero credited Argentina's physios after the clash in London for getting back onto the pitch yesterday. The defender had been missing since December due to a thigh injury.

In a social media post, Romero thanked his national team support team - while failing to mention anyone connected to Spurs.

“Grateful to the physios at @Argentina for pulling me out of a bad moment and getting me back on the field where I’m so happy,” Romero wrote on social media.

“Thanks to everyone for the constant support.”

“After a tough period full of things that happened in between, I’m back with the group and happy to be able to help the team,” Romero added. “There’s surely a lot to fix and work on, but we’re together and eager to turn this situation around. See you on Thursday, we’ll come back stronger than ever, all together @SpursOfficial”.