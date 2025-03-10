Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona's match against Osasuna postponed following doctor's passing
PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool? I lied to you
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy

Romero delivers brutal snub to Tottenham fitness staff

Paul Vegas
Romero delivers brutal snub to Tottenham fitness staff
Romero delivers brutal snub to Tottenham fitness staffDylan Hepworth/Every Second Medi / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has taken at the club's fitness staff after his playing return for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Romero credited Argentina's physios after the clash in London for getting back onto the pitch yesterday. The defender had been missing since December due to a thigh injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a social media post, Romero thanked his national team support team - while failing to mention anyone connected to Spurs.

“Grateful to the physios at @Argentina for pulling me out of a bad moment and getting me back on the field where I’m so happy,” Romero wrote on social media.

“Thanks to everyone for the constant support.”

“After a tough period full of things that happened in between, I’m back with the group and happy to be able to help the team,” Romero added. “There’s surely a lot to fix and work on, but we’re together and eager to turn this situation around. See you on Thursday, we’ll come back stronger than ever, all together @SpursOfficial”.

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRomero CristianTottenhamBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth's Iraola rues missed chances in Spurs draw
Tavernier laments Bournemouth’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs captain Son admits "disappointment" after Bournemouth draw