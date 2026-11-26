Ajax extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches with a 4-0 UEFA Conference League victory over Thun at Johan Cruyff Arena.

The home side got off to the perfect start as they took the lead after just six minutes, when Oliver Edvardsen squared the ball to Rayane Bounida, whose first-time effort from inside the area took a slight but telling deflection to leave Niklas Steffen beaten.

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Edvardsen could have had another assist on the half-hour mark when he exchanged passes with Abdellah Ouazane on the edge of the area to give the 17-year-old a chance to test Steffen from close range, but the youngster was denied by a crucial last-ditch challenge.

As expected, the visitors saw very little of the ball in the first half, with their primary focus being to ensure they remained in the contest.

That said, they did create a decent opening seven minutes before the interval when Furkan Dursun broke into the area and saw his powerful low effort gathered by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, just moments later, Ajax doubled their advantage when a through ball played Ouazane in, and he squared to Marcos Leonardo, who rolled the ball into an empty net to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Match stats Flashscore

Having given themselves a momentum boost shortly before half-time, the Godenzonen came out for the second half with plenty of energy, and they nearly found a third goal six minutes after the restart when Ouazane’s effort from just inside the area was tipped over the crossbar by the fingertips of Steffen.

The youngster must have felt it was not going to be his night, as moments later his effort from point-blank range was denied by Steffen before the Swiss keeper stopped him again after Julian Brandt’s backheel had given the Moroccan a chance from a tight angle.

The away side were more competitive in the second half, but after Bounida’s wonderful free-kick from around 30 yards found the top left corner, Steven Berghuis found the opposite corner with a clever chipped effort from 25 yards to round off a comfortable evening for the hosts.

The result lifts Ajax up to third for the time being, while Thun remain outside the play-off places having won one of their four league phase matches to date.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rayane Bounida (Ajax)