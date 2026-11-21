Rangers needed an 88th minute winner from Ryan Naderi to beat Motherwell 2-1 and stay four points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Hearts hammered Dundee 8-0 on Saturday.

Celtic briefly opened up a seven-point advantage with a 4-1 win over St. Mirren, but Rangers closed in on their title rivals thanks to the in-form Naderi's late intervention.

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Emmanuel Fernandez headed the visitors into an early lead at Fir Park, but Rangers were pegged back when Jake Girdwood-Reich's sweet strike levelled for Motherwell midway through the first half.

Naderi has been pivotal to Rangers' 13-game unbeaten run and netted his 10th goal of the season with some fortune when the Czech striker's shot deflected in off Motherwell defender Martin Moormann.

Rangers have a game in hand over Celtic and can cut the gap at the top to one point when they host Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Celtic struck three times in nine minutes towards the end of the first half to blow away St. Mirren's challenge at Celtic Park.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring before Camilo Duran turned in Kieran Tierney's cross and Luke McCowan slotted home the third.

Callum McGregor added a fourth goal early in the second half before Killian Phillips grabbed a consolation from the penalty spot.

Hearts bounced back in stunning fashion at 10-man Dundee for their biggest top-flight win in 69 years.

The Jambos, who came within minutes of ending the 41-year dominance of Scottish football by the Glasgow giants last season, were thrashed 5-2 at home by Falkirk in their previous outing.

Wouter Vrancken got the response he needed to quell any speculation over the Belgian's future ahead of a huge week with games against Monaco and Celtic to come.

Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore both scored twice as Dundee conceded four even prior to Owen Bevan's red card early in the second half.

Claudio Braga, Sabri Guendouz, Stuart Findlay and a Ryan Finnigan own goal rounded off the scoring.

"It was ruthless in the game today but the schedule is also ruthless," said Vrancken. "We got a good boost from tonight."