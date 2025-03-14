Maresca on Chelsea's Dewsbury-Hall: He is much better compared to the start of the season

Chelsea manager Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been praised by manager Enzo Maresca as he adapts to his new role at the club.

During the January transfer window, the 26 year old was linked with a move away from the West London side with clubs such as West Ham United and Everton interested. However, it seems like Dewsbury-Hall will continue to fight for a more prominent role in Maresca’s team, especially after grabbing the winner against Copenhagen in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian head coach praised the English international whose cool finish sent Chelsea into the Quarter Finals to face Legia Warszawa.

“I am very happy for Kiernan. He is now much better compared to the start of the season, probably because he is understanding his role. He is working very well every day in training, even if he doesn’t get many minutes in the Premier League.

“It’s not easy to work every day with the same intention, but he is working fantastic. He showed how important he can be for us, and hopefully he can be even more important from now on.”

Ahead of Sunday’s visit to Arsenal, Maresca also spoke about his team’s form after what had been a disappointing run of results in recent weeks.

“I’m absolutely happy with the progress we are making,’ stated Maresca.

“In terms of results, we have won the last four games, and we’ve had three clean sheets, so it’s very important. Now we have the last effort on Sunday, hopefully we can finish well before the international break.

“After the international break we can have back Nico (Jackson) and Noni (Madueke), so we can go for the final sprint. For sure the last four games have been good in terms of results. We are in the quarterfinals, we are fourth in the league, so we are there. Now we just need to finish in the best way.”