Maresca gives crucial update on Palmer's brutal knee injury

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has given an update on Cole Palmer’s fitness.

The attacking midfielder will be rested for their UEFA Conference League clash against Noah on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palmer is not included in their squad for the Conference League group stages for that reason.

However, Maresca addressed whether he would also miss the weekend Premier League clash with Arsenal.

He stated: "Cole didn't train yesterday. We will see today if he is able to train with us.

"(Will he be fit to face Arsenal?) We hope so. But we need to see and then decide."

He then added: "Yeah, for sure (risk to play on Sunday). We said he didn't train the last two days. We'll see.

"The tackle was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back."