Jorgensen could return for Chelsea's Conference League clash

Chelsea shot stopper Filip Jorgensen could return in time to play on Thursday night.

The Blues have a Conference League league phase clash with Panathinaikos to navigate this week.

Jorgensen, who is only 22, was not in the squad for the 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

He suffered a concussion on international duty when playing for Denmark Under-21s.

Per football.london, Maresca and the Blues staff expect Jorgensen will be back by Thursday.

But he may be eased into action and only put on the bench for that contest, with Robert Sanchez continuing in goal.