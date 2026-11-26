Inter Escaldes became the first team from Andorra to win a group/league phase match in UEFA competition

Inter Escaldes became the first team from Andorra to win a group/league phase match in UEFA competition, beating nine-man Danish giants Copenhagen 2-0 to claim their first-ever points in the Conference League.

Following a slow start to proceedings, the part-timers took the lead in stunning style with the game’s first shot on target.

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Copenhagen failed to clear a free-kick, and the ball fell kindly to David Lopez 25 yards out, and he passed a cushioned, looping volley into the top corner.

It was the second successive game that the Conference League debutants had taken the lead, having done so in their heartbreaking 2-1 stoppage-time defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

Match momentum Flashscore

Soule Sidibe had a chance to double the hosts’ advantage but dragged his near-post effort wide after a jinking run into the box.

The record Danish champions took time to respond, but came close twice as the half-hour mark approached, only to be denied by Javi Diaz in the Escaldes goal.

The 29-year-old first tipped Viktor Dadason’s shot around the post before saving brilliantly from Thomas Delaney’s point-blank header from the resulting corner.

Hunor Nemeth then fired over from the edge of the box, while Dadason and Mohamed Elyounoussi both headed wide from promising positions as the pressure continued to build.

Copenhagen boss Bo Svensson showed his discontent with a triple change at half-time, but within 15 minutes of the restart, his side were sensationally 2-0 down after being reduced to nine men.

Experienced captain Thomas Delaney was given two yellow cards in seven minutes before Akos Markgraf received a straight red card for the second time in five days - having also been sent off in Copenhagen’s 5-0 defeat at Nordsjaelland.

Key match stats Flashscore

Markgraf’s dismissal resulted in a penalty for the hosts after an altercation with Anwar Habib Hernandez, and Faysal Chouaib converted confidently from 12 yards to put the hosts on the brink of their iconic triumph.

Escaldes expectedly went on to dominate possession with their two-man advantage, although they struggled to create further openings to add gloss to the historic scoreline.

The damage was already done, though, and their maiden European victory moves Escaldes to within a point of the play-off places and above strugglers Getafe ahead of their clash with the LaLiga side in Madrid next month.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, drop out of the top eight after losing their unbeaten record.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anwar Habib Hernandez (Inter Escaldes)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.