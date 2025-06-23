Delap explains why he snubbed Man Utd for Chelsea: You've just got to go with your gut

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has spoken on why he decided not to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The England Under-21 international was one of the most sought-after targets this summer after Ipswich Town’s relegation to the Championship meant the striker was available for just £30M due to a relegation clause in his contract. Delap had his choice of clubs, with several interested. The links between him, Chelsea and United were undeniable however and it was clear he would pick between the two sides.

However, Delap decided that a move to Stamford Bridge was best for his future and explained that having a plethora of clubs to choose from was great but Chelsea were the club to lure him in.

"It was a nice position to be in, but also there are a lot of decisions you have to make," said Delap. "You never know if it is going to be the right decision.

"I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I've played in this system before.

"I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That's what excited me."

Delap also explained how a conversation with midfielder Cole Palmer also helped him make up his mind as the pair used to be good friends at Manchester City just a few years ago.

“I don’t like too much information. Ultimately, it was my decision, so I kind of just wanted my head to be clear. I spoke to him a little bit, asked him what I needed to ask him. He told me what I needed to know.”