A dramatic finish helped SC Freiburg earn a late 2-1 win at home against FC Twente in the UEFA Conference League, making it six wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Both sides came into the game in formidable form in their first head-to-head meeting, and it was Twente who got off to the better start, creating early chances.

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Daouda Weidmann struck a fine free-kick from 25 yards out, and the bounce almost caught Mio Backhaus out, but the Freiburg stopper did well to palm it away.

The hosts’ goalkeeper was called into action again minutes later, coming up big to smother Aske Adelgaard’s close-range effort.

Twente paid for those missed opportunities as Freiburg settled into the contest and opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Yuito Suzuki charged forward from inside his own half before squaring the ball for Cyriaque Irie to slide past Joel Drommel.

The Dutch side continued to look dangerous, even after going behind, as Backhaus was once more called into action, saving Younes Taha’s shot from a tight angle.

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Freiburg were on the back foot for most of the first half, as Sondre Orjasaeter next tried his luck for the away side, cutting inside from the left, but he flashed his shot wide, allowing the German outfit to hold onto their lead into the break.

Julian Schuster’s men had more control of possession after the restart, dictating the tempo, while the visitors sat back and absorbed the pressure.

Twente remained patient, and it paid off as they drew level just after the hour mark. Taha lined up a free-kick 20 yards out and curled a sublime strike into the top-right corner.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer regained their composure after their lead was wiped out, and Lucas Holer came agonisingly close to restoring the advantage with just over a quarter-hour remaining, but his header was deflected inches wide of the right post.

With parity restored, neither side looked like wanting to risk losing the game, with both sets of players seemingly settling for a point apiece. That was until second-half stoppage-time when Derry Scherhant was brought down in the box by Bart van Rooij.

Following several minutes of complaints from the Twente players, Matthias Ginter assumed responsibility from 12 yards but cannoned his penalty off the right post. A melee ensued in the box, and Jan-Niklas Beste fired home the loose ball, sealing Freiburg’s second League Phase victory.

A second win in four games against Dutch opposition lifts the German side into the top eight.

Meanwhile, Twente’s six-game unbeaten run and 100% record in the competition come to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cyriaque Irie (Freiburg)

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