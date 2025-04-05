Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hails star as 'best in the world'

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was full of praise for midfielder Moises Caicedo after a string of impressive performances this season.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea as they seek to return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Caicedo has played nearly every minute for Enzo Maresca side this season, and his manager has hailed him as the best defensive midfielder on the planet.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea’s crucial Premier League game with Brentford on Sunday, Maresca was full of praise.

"I think in this moment he's one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world," the Chelsea boss told Sky Sports.

"He's doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he's working serious, he's very humble, he's very kind, he's polite, he's a fantastic guy."