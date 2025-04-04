Tribal Football
Most Read
Berta set for 11 player sale including Sterling and Partey as Arsenal make huge changes
Napoli midfielder McTominay: I rarely played in best position at Man Utd
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit

Chelsea boss Maresca: Caicedo proved himself among world's best

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Caicedo proved himself among world's best
Chelsea boss Maresca: Caicedo proved himself among world's bestPaul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hailed the performance of Moises Caicedo after victory over Tottenham on Thursday night.

Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Enzo Fernandez's 50th minute strike, with Maresca eager to highlight Caicedo's performance afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "In this moment I think he is one of the best or the best defensive midfielders in the world. He is doing fantastic.

"The best thing about Moi is that everyday he is working serious, he is very humble, very kind, he is polite, he is a fantastic guy and I feel today was another great performance.

"Also I think we had more players like Trevoh Chalobah who had a fantastic game, overall I think the team was good." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesChelseaTottenham
Related Articles
Chelsea defender Colwill happy with "tough" victory over Spurs
Maresca admits Chelsea tactical switch for victory over Tottenham
Postecoglou denies seeking fight with Spurs fans after cupping ear in Chelsea defeat