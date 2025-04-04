Chelsea boss Maresca: Caicedo proved himself among world's best

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hailed the performance of Moises Caicedo after victory over Tottenham on Thursday night.

Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Enzo Fernandez's 50th minute strike, with Maresca eager to highlight Caicedo's performance afterwards.

He said: "In this moment I think he is one of the best or the best defensive midfielders in the world. He is doing fantastic.

"The best thing about Moi is that everyday he is working serious, he is very humble, very kind, he is polite, he is a fantastic guy and I feel today was another great performance.

"Also I think we had more players like Trevoh Chalobah who had a fantastic game, overall I think the team was good."