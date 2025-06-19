Forest recruitment chief Ferreira details scouting approach

Nottingham Forest's head of recruitment Pedro Ferreira has detailed their scouting network.

Speaking with TransferRoom, Ferreira has explained how Forest scout and sign players.

"Nowadays, specificity is the key,” Ferreira explained. “Sports and football, by its nature, have evolved in such a way that it requires specialists in various areas.

“The role of the scout arises from this need. We have (chief football officer) Ross Wilson, and the recruitment department reports to Ross and the youth recruitment department reports to Ross as well. We are always working as a team.

“We have nine scouts. Two live in the UK, one lives in Brazil and all the others spread around Europe.

“They are responsible for their own markets, but they know they work as a group. They are always exchanging information and helping each other on assessing the player."

Nuno must be comfortable trusting us

Discussing manager Nuno and his influence, Ferreira also said, "We all know that every single name we are giving to the discussion is from us, not from someone from France, someone from Portugal. (We) work all together, creating a lot of meetings to discuss the players in order to have them ready for the negotiation part.

“The coach (Nuno) has so many things to worry about; the key is to trust the professionals around him. We must position ourselves as the specialists and without fear take on an essential role in the decision-making process regarding player signings.

“From Nuno, it's very easy. He knows he leads all of us and he is the face of the team in every single game. But of course he trusts every single person that works with him at Nottingham Forest. We are all there as a unit to try to achieve our goals.”