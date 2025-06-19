DONE DEAL: Al Arabi land Wolves striker Sarabia
Al Arabi have signed Wolves striker Pablo Sarabia.
The Spain international leaves Molineux in a free transfer to Qatari club Al Arabi.
Sarabia has signed a two-year contract with Al Arabi and said: "It's a chapter that really ignites my passion. A new mission, a red jersey.
"Al Arabi, I'm here!"
Meanwhile, Al Arabi announced: "Al Arabi Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of an international player
"The management of the Arab club announces the signing of the Spanish player Pablo Sarabia on a two-year contract
"Welcome to the people's club!"