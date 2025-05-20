Maresca confirms Jorgensen starts over Sanchez in final

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Tuesday that Filip Jorgensen will start in goal for the Conference League final against Real Betis.

The 23-year-old Swedish-Danish keeper has started every Conference League game except one while Robert Sanchez has been Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Filip is going to play the final because he played all the competition. It will be unfair now if he doesn't play the final. For sure, Filip is going to play because he deserves to play," Maresca told the media.

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are doubtful for the May 28 showdown in Wroclaw due to injury.

"Guiu and Nkunku are in the sessions but are still not 100%," he added.

"For each game, we try to play our strongest XI. In the Conference League, we have played with different players and we will see for the final."