Sheffield United appoint Ruben Selles as new manager

Sheffield United have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Selles as their new managed following the departure of Chris Wilder earlier in the week.

Wilder left the South Yorkshire club after losing out in dramatic fashion to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

Sunderland scored twice in the last 15 minutes to earn a 2-1 win over Wilder’s side, securing a place in next season’s Premier League.

Former Hull City boss Selles, 42, has now been confirmed as Wilder’s replacement, signing a three-year deal with the club.

The official statement from the club read: "Sheffield United have moved swiftly to fill the managerial hot seat at Bramall Lane, appointing a boss with Premier League and Championship experience.

“Ruben Selles is the new Blades manager and moves to S2 having signed a three-year deal with the club. Further coaching appointments will follow in due course."