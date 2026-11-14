Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Pochettino tells Man United which player he wants to sign in January

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Manchester United ready to back new boss Pochettino in January transfer window

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Elina Svitolina upsets Aryna Sabalenka to punch ticket to WTA Finals last four

Sakamoto nets dramatic winner as Japan see off Brazil in friendly despite Vini Jr brace

New Portugal captain Bernardo Silva says side are ready for life after Ronaldo

Werder Bremen boss wants permanent deal for West Ham flop Fullkrug

Werder Bremen boss wants permanent deal for West Ham flop Fullkrug
Werder Bremen boss wants permanent deal for West Ham flop FullkrugČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Leon Frick

Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has confirmed his desire to sign striker Niklas Fullkrug from West Ham permanently.

Fullkrug, 33, joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27 million back in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker struggled to adapt to life in East London, scoring just three goals in his 29 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Fullkrug was shipped out on loan to AC Milan for the second half of last season, where he also failed to make an impression, and then to former club Bremen in the summer.

He has since managed to rediscover his form, scoring an impressive 12 goals in his 11 games since returning.

In an interview with Transfermarkt, Thioune has expressed his desire to keep Fullkrug at the club, and believes the feeling is mutual.

"The wish is, I think, registered from all sides," he said. "We as a club, I as a coach and Niclas himself are very interested in working together beyond the summer."

He also acknowledged that West Ham currently hold all the cards, adding: "What do they want, what are they ready and able to do? And we also have to be honest: What are we capable of, and what is Niklas ready for?”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
West HamWerder BremenBundesligaChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Bundesliga giants want Brighton star in January deal

Tottenham prepare January striker exit after 'failed Bundesliga loan'

Barcelona blocked from signing Flick favourite in 2027