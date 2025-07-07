West Brom winger Johnston in Brazil today to sign for Flamengo

West Brom winger Johnstone in Brazil today to sign for Flamengo

West Brom winger Mikey Johnston is in Brazil today to sign with Flamengo.

Just a year after he moved to WBA from Celtic, Johnston is now joining Brazilian giants Flamengo.

During a past loan spell with Vitoria de Guimaraes, Johnston played under coach Jose Boto, who is now Fla's sporting director.

After signing Jorginho from Arsenal, Boto is now raiding the English market again for Republic of Ireland international Johnston.

Johnston arrived in Brazil on the weekend to discuss terms and an announcement from both clubs is due this week.

He originally joined WBA last summer for £3m from Celtic.