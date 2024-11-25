West Brom boss Corberan discussed inside Leicester

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is being discussed inside Leicester City.

The Foxes are seeking a new manager after sacking Steve Cooper on Sunday.

And Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is reporting that Corberan is under consideration as his replacement.

At West Brom, Corberan was hired in October 2022 and has the Baggies currently sitting sixth in the Championship.

Previously, the Spaniard has been in charge of the likes of Huddersfield and Olympiakos.

