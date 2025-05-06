Watford part ways with manager Tom Cleverley

Watford have dismissed head coach Tom Cleverley following the team’s failure to secure a spot in the Championship play-offs.

The Hornets ended the season 14th in the table, collecting just one point from their final five matches, including a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Tom Cleverley as Head Coach,” a statement from the club read.

“Cleverley stabilised performances at the end of the 2023/24 season in an interim position before his full-time appointment last summer.

“At one stage, the Golden Boys were part of the play-off picture but, unfortunately, performances and results drifted with just five wins in 2025.”

Former Manchester United star Cleverley was in charge of Watford for 60 games in total, winning 20 and losing 26 times.