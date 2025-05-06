Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
"Natural progression of a Real Madrid player": Guler inspires victory over Celta Vigo
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan

Watford part ways with manager Tom Cleverley

Tribal Football
Watford part ways with manager Tom Cleverley
Watford part ways with manager Tom CleverleyBradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Watford have dismissed head coach Tom Cleverley following the team’s failure to secure a spot in the Championship play-offs.

The Hornets ended the season 14th in the table, collecting just one point from their final five matches, including a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Tom Cleverley as Head Coach,” a statement from the club read. 

“Cleverley stabilised performances at the end of the 2023/24 season in an interim position before his full-time appointment last summer.

“At one stage, the Golden Boys were part of the play-off picture but, unfortunately, performances and results drifted with just five wins in 2025.”

Former Manchester United star Cleverley was in charge of Watford for 60 games in total, winning 20 and losing 26 times. 

Mentions
ChampionshipCleverley TomWatford
Related Articles
Rooney says he was surprised to see Gerrard and Lampard go into management after retiring
Leeds chairman Marathe: We're going to be one of Europe's best clubs
Southampton identify replacement as Ramsdale set to depart