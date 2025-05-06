Rooney says he was surprised to see Gerrard and Lampard go into management after retiring

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney admits he is surprised to see Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard head into management once they had hung up their boots.

In the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, Rooney and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reflected on how many of their former England teammates have head into management roles once their time on the pitch was up. Gerrard is currently out of the dugout after leaving Al-Ettifaq whilst Lampard is in charge of Championship side Coventry City.

Rooney spoke to Carragher and revealed that not only was he shocked by Gerrard and Lampard’s decisions he was also confused as to why Carragher did not take up management as well due his knowledge of football.

"To be fair, I felt Jamie Carragher would have due to your knowledge.

"You s**** yourself and went into punditry. When we went away with England, you knew everything about football. "We all have a general knowledge of football, but his was incredible going back 10, 20, 30 or 40 years.

"There’s some I didn’t see – I didn’t see Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard – I’m sure a lot of people didn’t see me going into management.

"I always thought you would be, I thought Michael Carrick would but that was the only two."

Gerrard is enjoying life away from football at the moment and opened up on the Peter Crouch's podcast about how he is not planning on returning any time soon.

"I don't want to be back in work mate, no. I'm happy with waking up and being free, doing the family stuff, just being free away from stress," he said.

"I will go in at some point but when it's round the clocks, I've doing it 18, 19 months, I want to be free, I want to play a round of golf, go down the boozer and have a couple of beers, do normal things that you can't do when you're coaching.