UEFA say "the depth of support in England is unmatched" as Championship attendance figures released

The English second division was the second-biggest attended league on the planet last year.

UEFA has compiled figures for the various leagues and it has proved impressive reading for the Championship.

The 24 top tier EFL sides were watched by 12.7 million fans during the 2023-24 season.

That is more than any other league on the planet, except for the Premier League.

Even then, the Championship was only narrowly behind the top flight in these figures.

The Premier League had attendance of 14.7 million fans over the same season.

Uefa noted: “The Championship showcased substantial support last season, with its average attendance of over 23,000 per match ranking seventh among European leagues and the nearly 13 million in aggregate crowds ranking second in world football.

“The depth of support in England is unmatched, with more than 5 million attending third-tier matches, almost 3.5 million attending fourth-tier matches and almost 3 million attending the three leagues in tier five and six.”