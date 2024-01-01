Tottenham's Solomon has perfect start to Leeds loan

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon had exactly the start he wanted for his loan spell.

The Israeli international star is spending the year in the Championship to gain regular game time.

Solomon was superb in a 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday, providing an assist for one of the goals.

"Solomon has experience in England. He has shown a lot. He was a bit in his rhythm already. I was sure he could deliver with his experience and he did. It was also crucial to give that perfect assist. He looked sharp in training," said Leeds boss Daniel Farke after the game.

Former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds: "I thought Manor Solomon was probably the man of the match to be honest.

“He's got a quality that is better than this level, you can obviously see that. Initially in the first 20 minutes it was like tackling smoke. He was unplayable at times. All those messages are good messages."