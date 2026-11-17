Vitor Matos has reportedly left Swansea City this week as he joins RC Strasbourg as head coach.

Matos has recorded a total of 22 wins, eight draws and 17 defeats across his 47 matches in all competitions as the Swans sit 6th in the Championship after a promising start.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports on Monday stated that Strasbourg had made an official approach for Matos and now, 24 hours later, he has agreed to join the Ligue 1 side, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

"Vitor Matos has agreed to become new RC Strasbourg head coach, deal done. Matos leaves Swansea with immediate effect."

Current manager Hugo Oliveira is set to depart after five defeats in six matches and the French side are reportedly ready to pay Swansea £5M to secure Matos' services.

The former Liverpool academy and development team coach, who worked under Jurgen Klopp, inherited Swansea when they were 20th in the Championship and he has since transformed them into promotion contenders this season.

After working alongside Klopp, he has clearly adopted part of his playing style as he implemented pressing, and in particular counter-pressing to his impressive Swansea side.

Strasbourg are currently 13th in Ligue 1, only two points above the relegation zone and the club will hope Matos can be the spark that pushes the club back up the table towards the European spots.