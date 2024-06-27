Sunderland wonderkid Rigg 'buzzing' after penning new deal

Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

The youngster made his debut for the team when he was only 15, back in 2022-2023.

He is now 17 and a mainstay in the first team and owes a great deal to the Championship side.

“I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest," the 17-year-old told club media after signing his first professional deal.

"It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now.

"I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that. All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make.

"The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this Club.”