Stoke battling to keep Leicester loanee Cannon

Stoke City are battling to keep hold of Tom Cannon.

The striker is on-loan at Stoke this season from Leicester City.

Cannon has scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances so far this season.

And his form has attracted interest from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Luton this month, says The Sun.

Stoke are hoping Leicester refuse to sell Cannon this month so to keep hold of the striker for the remainder of the season.