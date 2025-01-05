Tribal Football
Sheffield Wednesday attacker Windass confirms Santos offer

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Windass confirms Santos offer
Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass is a target for Brazilian giants Santos.

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is now in charge of Santos and worked with Windass at Ibrox.

TalkSPORT says a bid has now been tabled by Santos for Windass.

The 30 year-old, meanwhile, has confirmed the interest, stating: "I used to work with him (Caixinha).

"It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me."

It's been suggested Santos' offer is for £10m, but Windass laughed: "I don't think it's that much!"

Santos are rebuilding ahead of the new season in the Brasileiro Serie B.

