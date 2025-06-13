SPFL release statement on "dangerous, irresponsible and selfish behaviour" from fans

The Scottish Professional Football League has released a statement on banning orders surrounding a minority of fans in Scotland.

The SPFL previously sanctioned Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell for pyro displays at last season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals in what has been a huge problem for Scottish football over the past few seasons. The use of smoke bombs and flares as a particular concern and the governing body welcomed more discussions with Police Scotland and the Scottish government about how to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Advertisement

A statement from the SPFL on Friday spoke more on the issue and how banning orders can be used to prevent any further incidents.

"During the 2024/25 season the SPFL took disciplinary action against a number of clubs and notices of complaints have now been raised against three clubs in respects of incidents which occurred at the end of the season - Partick Thistle, Aberdeen and Celtic.

"As well as club bans, unwelcome incidents have unfortunately made it abundantly clear that there is a need for far more widespread use of football banning orders (FBOs) and we are encouraged by the progress being made in partnership with our clubs, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.

"We have been discussing broadening the scope of these orders as part of the Scottish Government’s FBO working group and we’re extremely pleased to see this was covered in the Programme for Government in May.

"These recent incidents reinforce the need for such sanctions to protect the match-day experience for the vast majority of law-abiding fans."

The SPFL also confirmed that attendances have risen for a third consecutive season, with a rise of nearly 185,000 more fans attending games from the 2023-24 season.