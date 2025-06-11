Hull City announce Sergej Jakirovic as new head coach after fee is agreed with Kayserispor

Hull City have appointed Sergej Jakirovic as their new head coach this week as they agreed a deal to get him out of his Kayserispor contract.

The former Dinamo Zagreb boss signs on a two-year deal at City with the option of a further 12 months after a short spell in charge of Turkish Super Lig outfit Kayserispor. The 48-year-old was targeted by owner Acun Ilicali as a replacement for Ruben Selles, who was sacked just under two weeks after the Championship season came to an end despite many fans wanting him to stay.

The Tigers have a history of letting coaches go, Jakirovic is the third appointment at MKM Stadium since Liam Rosenior was sacked in May 2024 despite leading the side to a top half finish with one of the better sides the club has witnessed in recent years. Jakirovic's helped Kayserispor to a 13th-placed finish, having arrived when the club was in the relegation zone and could prove to be a promising appointment.

Turkish businessman Ilicali spoke to the club's website about the decision and what the new head coach could bring ahead of the new season.

"We believe in the football that he will bring to the MKM Stadium for us and importantly, he has proven himself to be a winner throughout his career.

"My dream for our club has never changed from the first day I took over, and I believe in Sergej as we look forward to the 2025-26 Championship campaign together as one family."