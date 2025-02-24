Souness on Gerrard to Rangers: Would the supporters be happy with him? I'm not sure

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard appears conflicted about a potential return to Rangers.

The 44-year-old is the bookmakers’ favorite to replace Philippe Clement, who was sacked with the club 13 points behind Celtic.

Clement’s reign ended after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren, having been in charge since October 2023.

Per ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness: "I saw Steven a couple of weeks ago in Portugal.

"He seemed in fine form and I said to him, 'Are you wanting to go back?' and he said give it a bit of time and I'll go back if something comes along that is interesting to him, back into the game.

"I don't see him going to Glasgow Rangers. Would the supporters be happy with him going back? I'm not sure. They think he left them at a difficult time, I'm not sure."