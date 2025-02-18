Gerrard linked with two Championship jobs as he looks to return to management

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is being linked with a return to management, with two Championship clubs reportedly considering him.

Gerrard, who left Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last month, was initially the frontrunner for the Blackburn Rovers job after John Eustace departed for Derby County.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, attention has now shifted to Swansea City, who sacked head coach Luke Williams following a 3-1 defeat to Stoke City.

The Swans’ poor run, including five losses in six games, has left them 17th in the Championship and searching for a new manager.

Gerrard is currently fifth favorite for the job at 5/2, with Steve Cooper leading the odds at 6/5 for a potential return to the Liberty Stadium.

Other names in contention include Robert Page (2/1) and Russell Martin (9/4), with Swansea hoping for a quick appointment.