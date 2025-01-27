DONE DEAL: Sheffield Utd sign Leicester midfielder Choudhury

Sheffield United have signed Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Choudhury moves to the Blades on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It has been going on for a couple of weeks but I'm happy to be here and ready to get going," Choudhury told the club website.

"I've seen the position that the team has put itself in and I want to come here and help.

"I worked with the gaffer for a couple of months at Watford, it was short, but I enjoyed it, so when he called there was only one answer from me."