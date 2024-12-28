Sheffield Utd boss Wilder worried about Leicester loanee Souttar

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sheffield Utd boss Wilder worried about Leicester loanee SouttarTribalfootball
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is concerned about an injury for Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar.

Souttar broke down in defeat to Burnley in the Championship this week.

"There might be a big blow coming with Souttar because that didn’t look great, and his reaction to coming off wasn't good,” Wilder said afterwards.

“He's a brave old soldier but that didn't look great.

"We'll have to wait and see what the results of the scans are. It doesn't look good but we'll see what happens when the results of the scan come through.”

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueSouttar HarrySheffield UtdLeicester
