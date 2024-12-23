New Sheffield United owners reveal they aim for the Premier league in the near future

COH Sports, led by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, sealed their £100m takeover of Sheffield United and say they aim to break into the Premier League.

Rosen and Eltoukhy, who become co-chairmen are ambitious American owners who have already met manager Chris Wilder and are committed to giving him all the support he needs to bring the club success.

The pair released a statement expressing their delight in taking over the club and say they want to help continue the club’s fantastic form this season as they push towards the Premier League.

“We’re honoured and humbled to become the new owners of this historic football club. “We’re excited to embark on this journey and our work begins today to deliver long-term success for Sheffield United over a sustained period of time.

“Like all Blades fans, we want to see the club competing in the top flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis, and we have been encouraged by the strong start to this season. The team has been performing strongly and we’re committed to supporting the management team to continue this progress.”

“We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United. The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team no matter what.

“Our fans will be at the heart of what COH stands for, and we are deeply committed to ensuring Sheffield United is accessible and affordable for our supporters.”