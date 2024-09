Cardiff City have sacked manager Erol Bulut.

At the same time, assistant coach Nikolaos Karydas has also been axed.

The club's second assistant coach Omer Riza will temporarily take over as manager while the club searches for a permanent solution.

The changes come in the wake of a poor start to the Championship season, where the club is placed absolutely last with one point after six games.

Bulut took charge of Cardiff last year.