Rowett named Oxford manager

Gary Rowett has been named new manager of Championship club Oxford United.

The former Birmingham City and Millwall manager succeeds Des Buckingham, who was sacked this week.

Oxford chairman Grant Ferguson said: "Following a thorough and diligent recruitment process, I am delighted that Gary Rowett has agreed to join us as head coach.

"It was immediately clear from the discussions we had with him that Gary perfectly matched the vision and long-term objectives that we have for the club.

"Every decision taken is with the best interests of Oxford United in mind and we are confident that Gary will be instrumental in fulfilling our ambitions this season and beyond.

"We look forward to working alongside and supporting Gary to help us achieve our goals."

