Ronaldinho Jr: Burnley right place for me

Joao Mendes is determined to make a name for himself at Burnley.

Mendes is the son of Barcelona and PSG great Ronaldinho and signed for the Clarets last summer.

The forward is currently playing for Burnley's U19 team and is making good progress.

He said, "I want to be João. 

"I've never tried to be my father, and I've never wanted to be my father. It has been a good step for me to get away from the club where he played. 

"People from the outside want you to be something you will never become, so it's good to be here."

