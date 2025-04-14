Real Madrid midfielder Modrić to become new minority owner at Swansea

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is set to become one of the owners of Championship side Swansea as he continues his playing career.

The 39-year-old penned a year-long extension with Los Blancos at the end of last season as he continues to be a pivotal player for manager Carlo Ancelotti. He became Madrid's oldest-ever appearance-maker and goal scorer earlier this season and now wants to take on a new venture.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Croatian international has taken an interest in a Championship side who he feels have a bright future.

“Luka Modrić, set to become new Minority Owner at Swansea.

“Modrić will become one of the owners of the Championship club, deal agreed.

“This does not affect his pro career, as he wants to continue playing for Real Madrid again, as reported last month.”

The Welsh side sit 12th in the Championship under interim manager Alan Sheehan who is set to stay until the end of the season. The Irishman has helped the club pull away from relegation and face some tough tests against the likes of Hull City, Millwall and Oxford United in the final four games of the season.

Modric, who is likely to retire at the end of his contract with Madrid, has clearly seen something special in The Swans who could start to build a squad worthy of promotion with his backing. Romano further commented on the investment on X.

