Prince Abdullah reluctant to approve Sheffield Utd sale

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is refusing to ratify the sale of his club at present.

The Blades were hoping to be sold to Americans Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy.

Advertisement Advertisement

The duo already have a full agreement with the EFL and felt that they had a deal with Abdullah as well.

Per The Mirror, he is now refusing to sign off on the £100 million takeover, as he wants more money.

Rosen and Eltoukhy, who have links to Resilience Capital Partners, have a plan for taking the club forward.

They are now hoping the takeover can go through before the winter transfer window.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play