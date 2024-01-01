Plymouth's 2-goal Cissokho: Rooney fantastic for me

Plymouth Argyle striker Ibrahim Cissoko hailed manager Wayne Rooney after Friday's win against Luton.

Cissoko struck twice in the 3-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said of Manchester United legend Rooney afterwards: "For me, he is the perfect coach because he lets me have the freedom to play."

Rooney later replied: "He's a fantastic player and he showed his ability tonight when he came on.

"It wasn't so easy telling him he wasn't playing.

"But I felt late on in the game, I said to him yesterday, 'Just trust in me, you're going to come on and win us the game'.

"It's always great as a manager when that happens and it shows to be true."